Former DLSU Lady Spiker Mika Esperanza now a licensed doctor

by Kate Reyes
2 hours ago
PHOTO: Mika Esperanza/Instagram

REMEMBER De La Salle University's charming setter Mika Esperanza?

She is now a licensed doctor after passing the recent Physician Licensure Examination held on October 30, 2021. Results were released last Thursday.

"Doktor na ako," she announced on Twitter, sharing a screenshot of the results. "Thank you for all those who prayed and helped me get where I am today."

She entered medical school in 2016, after obtaining a degree in Pyschology in DLSU.

Esperanza, 27, helped steer the Lady Spikers to a title back in UAAP Season 78.

    Mika Esperanza driven to become a doctor

    In an interview with SPIN.ph from fiive years ago, she revealed why she chose to enter the medical profession.

    “Nakita ko na masarap mag-serve ng tao through the medical field [because of] ‘yung experience ko with my OJT sa Ospital ng Maynila. And I see how fulfilling it would be to become a doctor and serve the people in a public hospital.” said Esperanza.

    She earned her Doctor of Medicine degree in University of the East Ramon Magsaysay, and graduated last year.

