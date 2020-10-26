'TikTok King' Dan Reducto preaches work-life balance in physical 3x3 arena

THEY call him the "TikTok King."

Entertaining the masses with dancing clips and funny antics, Dan Reducto has embraced the video sharing app to share his own brand of good vibes to his fans.

What started off as "trip" between him and his wife has gone on to become a full on passion project for him.

"Trip lang nung una eh. Pina-try ng wife ko sa akin nung una at nahihiya pa nga ako. Pero noong nag-ECQ (enhanced community quarantine) at umuwi kami sa province, doon ko tinry ulit," he said.

Little did Reducto know that his videos would slowly gain a massive audience and get even more traction inside the app.

"Kung ano-ano lang ang ginagawa ko sa videos. After weeks, biglang naging 1,000 hanggang naging 5,000 na. Marami na ang nagme-message sa akin na natutuwa sila, nagu-good vibes, at napapasaya ko daw. Tinuloy ko na lang din dahil masaya din siya," he said.

He added: "Naging nationwide na rin siya eh. May mga tiga-Visayas at Mindanao, nagugulat ako. Karamihan ng nagme-message, frontliners at napapasaya ko sila."

If Reducto seems like a natural fit for TikTok, it's may because he was a dancer back in his younger days.

"Nung elementary, sumasayaw din talaga ako eh," he admitted, which explains his natural presence while bopping to the music in his clips.

Even back then, the Angeles, Pampanga native already played baseball and football, and was even a high school varsity in volleyball for Don Bosco Academy in Pampanga.

"Late bloomer ako sa basketball. Pagka-graduate ng high school lang ako naglaro," said Reducto. He found his way to hoops when he studied in Arellano, and later got his big break with Pasig in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

This eventually led to him to suiting up for the Big Boss Cement-Porac MSC Green Gorillas in the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup presented by TM.

"Dala na rin ng mga kaibigan. Basketball country tayo eh, so kahit saang kanto may court," he said said.

Reducto is clearly having a blast in TikTok. But he believes it's also helping him out with his basketball skills.

"Exercise ko na rin minsan. Masaya naman," he said. "Malaking bagay yung flexibility eh. Hindi ka stiff sa court."

It also alleviates the 6-foot-1 shooter's stress after a hard day's work, especially with his rigorous schedule with Porac.

He said: "Actually, nakaka-relax talaga ang TikTok. Ngayon nga, may live na sa TikTok, so after practice o ng games, di na ako nakakagawa (ng videos), so naghihintay yung mga viewers. Nagla-live ako minsan."

But it's clear to Reducto that basketball reigns above all, but his fascination with the app provides the work-life balance he needs.

"Determinado talaga ako kasi ang focus ko talaga ngayon is to play 3x3," he said. "TikTok for me is just a stress reliever. Kailangan din yun na hindi lang puro basketball, para balanced at relax ang utak kasi ang 3x3 is not just a physical game, but mental din so kailangan wag ka ma-stress."

