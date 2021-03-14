Japan envoy wears Thirdy Ravena's jersey as he wishes him recovery 

THIRDY Ravena made history for the Philippines when he landed a spot in the Japan B. League as its first-ever Asian import. The former King Eagle spread his wings overseas, promising to be a key asset for his new team San-En NeoPhoenix... until, that is, he fractured his right index finger last January.

Not only do fellow Filipino fans wish him a speedy recovery, but apparently, Japanese ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko, as well.

On Saturday, he even posted some photos of himself wearing Ravena's Gilas jerseys, along with well wishes for Ravena's ongoing rehabilitation.

"Get well soon, Thirdy Ravena!! Eager to see you back on the court! Take it to the rack!!!" he said.

The Japan envoy also expressed his excitement for the upcoming FIBA World Cup 2023, which will be hosted by the Philippines, alongside Japan and Indonesia.

Thirdy, of course, gave a hat tip to the ambassador — in Japanese, no less.

"Arigatou Gozaimasu, Ambassador Kazuhiko," Ravena wrote in an Instagram story.

Kazuhiko has been known to ingratiate himself to various fandoms. Prior to this Gilas shoutout, the ambassador also hosted a lunch for Pokemon mascot Pikachu in his official Philippine residence very early this year.