Thirdy feels the love with fan support in Gilas games

IT'S BEEN two years since Thirdy Ravena last played in front of the Filipino crowd in his home country.

And his biggest fans — 'ThirBea Kalinaw', as they call themselves — made sure he was having an experience that's one for the books, even with the limited seating capacity.

Before his two-season stint in Japan B. League, the 25-year-old's latest big crowd experience was the last championship with the Ateneo Blue Eagles in UAAP season 82, way back in November 2019.

And on Gilas' game day last Friday, as the national team dominated India, 88-64, this particular group of fans brought about the loudest cheers inside the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ravena produced 15 points and two assists.

Thirdy Ravena relishes Pinoy fans' support

"Just playing for this crowd in Araneta, in your home court, it feels amazing playing for the country," he recalled.

On Saturday midnight, on the premier of Gilas' faceoff against New Zealand, the same group held a Twitter party.

The hashtag '#ThirdyParaSaBeiYan' (one of their go-to chants from themade-up ship name for Ravena and volleyball star Bea de Leon) trended on Twitter once again. .

Fans bared it was one of their ways of showing support for Ravena, who's expected to again perform well on Sunday's game.

In a social media exchange, Thirdy also bared his appreciation for them in his Instagram stories.

“The best kayo. Salamat, Salamat, Salamat. Love you guys,” he said.

