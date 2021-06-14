ONE Championship's Chatri: Louie Sangalang is not 'The One', but a 'silent assassin'

IN A thrilling season finale, The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition came to a final revelation: Who among the last two participants standing deserves to be the chief of staff in one of the world's largest martial arts organizations?

Unfortunately, it wasn't the Pinoy rep.

The final battle came down to a three-part duel between Filipino procurement consultant Louie Sangalang and Venezuelan sales director Jessica Ramella.

It started off with a surprise Zoom session with their families, after 12 weeks of being away. Louie and Jessica told their loved ones about their determination to win the top spot.

Then, an extreme workout with Evolve Fight Team — which included a resistance band run, boxing focus mitts, and battle ropes. Sangalang, who's a martial artist, commented that Ramella was definitely a worthy opponent when it comes to physical challenges.

The third part took them right to the darkened business rooms. Both Sangalang and Ramella had a one-on-one interview with ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodong, trying to convince their future big boss that they were ready for the role of chief of staff.

Sityodong labeled Sangalang as the 'Silent Assassin' and took notice of his best qualities; cool, calm, and collected under pressure. He also recognized his leadership capabilities.

Ramella, on the other hand, was recognized for her very competitive qualities, like creative hustle, likeability, and intelligence.

Sityodong weighed it all... and, in the end, found Sangalang wanting.

While he was praised for his integrity and his ability to lead with a calm judgment, Sityodong was worried that the Filipino would have a hard time earning the trust of those he would be tasked to lead.

In the end, Jessica was named the ONE CEO's protege, and the winner of $250,000, or nearly P12 million.

Episode 13, the finale, airs today at One Sports.

