Now able to speak, Roider Cabrera back to his jolly self

TERRAFIRMA big man Roider Cabrera is showing encouraging progress in his recovery.

Despite still being bedridden, the 6-foot-2 forward is now capable of engaging in conversation, and can even joke around while he's at it.

In a video uploaded on his Facebook account, Cabrera is seen all smiles while facing the camera as he takes on a question-and-answer with a female voice.

Continue reading below ↓

The 31-year-old Cabrera was rushed in the ICU last November after he collapsed inside the Ynares Sports Arena locker rooms.



He was discharged from the hospital last January, and has been recovering at their home in Laguna since then.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Roider Cabrera is recovering well

Last March, too, his sister, Rachel, posted updates on social media, saying the 3x3 cager is well on his way to recovery.

One of his closest friends and former Adamson teammate Rodney Brondial of San Miguel was among the first ones to air well-wishes through the comments section.

"Daan ako bukas diyan, bro," Brondial wrote.

You can still extend support for the Cabrera family through Rachel’s GCash account at 0917-8960426 (Rachaleen Cabrera) or Paymaya at 0928-9645191 (Rachaleen Cabrera).

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.