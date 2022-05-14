Danny I reveals Dave apologized after Ateneo loss. His reaction? Priceless

AS A second-generation basketball player, Ateneo star Dave Ildefonso has both a dad and a coach in his Tatay, Danny I.

Win or lose, a solid support system has got his back since he was a young.

It was one he sorely needed now, after tasting defeat in his first UAAP finals appearance in his collegiate career.

Last Friday, Dave missed what could have been a game-winner for Ateneo in overtime of Game Three against the University of the Philippines.

With a heavy heart, the first thing he uttered to his PBA legend dad was, "Sorry, Tatay."

Danny Ildefonso passes on life advice to Dave

How the Converge assistant coach responded is just heartwarming.

"Nag-sorry sakin, ang sabi ko agad, 'Okay lang, okay lang, walang problema. Charge to experience lang, anak," the older Ildefonso told Spin.ph.

It was Dave's first finals appearance in four years of playing in the senior's division, and coach Danny knew that he didn't take it lightly.

"Sabi ko, ganyan talaga, lahat naman gusto mag-champion, nakakalungkot talaga kasi nandon na 'yung opportunity, pero mas ginusto lang ng UP, and deserving naman sila."

Raised with strong faith as their foundation, coach Danny also enlightened Dave with spiritual advice.

"Lahat nang nangyayari sa buhay natin may purpose, mas maganda 'yung plano ni God kaysa sa plano ng tao," he continued.

And speaking from his mentor side, Danny I thinks it was mental toughness that needs most improvement on his son's end.

"Ang pinaka-importante ay mental. Naniniwala ako na basketball is also a mind game, nakita ko last game medyo may pressure, o kaba sa kanya, kaya 'yun ang pag-uusapan pa namin," he said.

The 22-year-old still has one season left, and unlimited chances to get better.

