After recent pro matches, Alex Eala climbs up 53 places to WTA no. 662

FILIPINA teen tennis sensation Alex Eala vaulted 53 places higher in the Women's Tennis Association rankings, following an impressive stint at a $60,000 tournament in Switzerland last week.

The 15-year-old is now at No. 662, from 715.

In early February, Eala cracked the WTA 1000 rankings. This was after she clinched her first maiden pro title in the first leg of the W15 Manacor last January.

Now, just two months later, she's on track to breaking into the top 500.

She is currently now on her second year of Women's circuit series, and has already participated in nine tournaments this 2021.

In addition, she is set to move up more than 200 places, according to an Instagram post by the Rafa Nadal Academy, where Alex is a scholar.

The competitions were an opportunity she received as part of the International Tennis Federation's Junior Exempt Program, where the top juniors players by the end of the year are given a limited number of professional contests in the coming year.

The Filipina capped off 2020 as the World Juniors No. 3. She was handed three $25,000s, two $60,000s, and a few $15,000s.

Eala was also fortunate enough to make it to the 2021 Miami Open on a wildcard entry. The fifteen-year-old was able to play a single game in the qualifying draw.

The young tennister still has has one W60 and W25 series apiece left in her slate.