'Mga mabubuting anak': Susan Teng on raising a family of athletes

BESIDE the rest of her family, Susan Teng may stand the smallest. But she has the biggest heart as she nurtures her athletes.

"Sanay na sanay na din talaga kami. Parte na ng buhay namin, at ng pamilya namin ang basketball," she told SPIN Life.

The arena has been her second home for two generations — from being the life partner of former PBA bruiser Alvin Teng, to raising siblings Jeric and Jeron, Alyssa and Almira.

She may have been the "Robocop's" biggest cheerleader back in the day, but Susan revealed that when it comes to her sons, it's a different matter altogether.

"Iba talaga 'pagdating sa mga bata. Nung nagsisimula sila, kinakabahan talaga ako. Mas nakakatakot 'pag anak kasi ayaw mong may masasaktan," she said.

Nevertheless, she knew she needed to be there to support their dreams. When the brothers were only beginning to show interest in the sport, it was mommy Susan who prepared their jerseys, their snacks and water jugs, and accompanied them to every game.

"Simula pa lang, all-out support na," she said.





While her children mastered the craft of basketball, she's mastered the necessary discipline of raising sportsmen.

"'Pag ang asawa't anak player, iba 'yung disiplina mo sa sarili at sa katawan, syempre, kailangan laging i-consider 'yung kundisyon," she said.

Not only the technical side, mommy Susan also made sure to raise them to be humble in their achievements.

Other than their on-court rivalry, she proudly says for the record, there was never a time Jeric and Jeron has gotten into any fight against each other.

"Mabubuting anak 'yan sila, masunurin, hindi yan sumusuway sa usapan. Never pa nga nag-away 'yan eh. Siguro mga kantyawan lang pero mababait 'yan," she said.

For instance, in the famous faceoff between Jeric and Jeron in the 2013 DLSU-UST finals series, she knew the Green Archer was happy for his feat. But in the house, he remained careful as his brother dealt with the heartbreaking loss.

"That time, alam ko happy si Jeron, pero dahil nga natalo ang ahia niya, nakikiramdam din 'yan, ganyan sila," she said. "Kami naman ni Alvin, dasal lang kami, hindi kami pwedeng mamili, ipinapagsa-Diyos na lang namin ang results."

Mommy Susan was also a fixture in the sidelines throughout their collegiate career.

She cheers as much as she can during the winning moments, and empathizes with her family during times of loss.

"Pinakamasaya ako 'pag nagchampion ang teams nila kasi alam ko gaano nila pinaghihirapan 'yan eh," she said. "'Pag talo naman, lagi kong pinapaalala na marami pang games ang dadating, at mag-pray lang for better results. Lagi naman silang nakikinig."

While their athleticism comes from their dad, mommy Susan is ventures that she's passed on to them a God-fearing attitude — something they can carry with them in life, even beyond the game.