It's surfing hero (and basketball fan) Roger Casogay's only second time to watch the PBA live

SEA Games gold medalist Roger Casogay joined the PBA crowd last Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum to watch Game 3 of the ongoing PBA Governors' Cup Finals. He was accompanied by his Dutch fiance, Lisa Verweij.

Casogay, who also won a Fair Play award at the closing ceremonies of the 30th Southeast Asian Games, also received a token of appreciation from the PBA.

“Huge fan ako ng basketball. I traveled all the way from La Union, but this is just my second time watching live pa lang,” he said to SPIN Life.

When asked about his favorite team, Casogay gave a diplomatic answer. “Both teams [Meralco and Ginebra] ang kinakampihan ko. Kahit sino naman manalo, importante ‘yung team play.”

Team play is something the surfer should be very familiar with. He was lauded both here and abroad for his actions in helping out his Indonesian competitor at a surfing heat during the SEA Games.

Despite the flurry of attention his act received, life remained fairly routine for Casogay.

“After SEA Games, balik ako sa pamilya, pero sa beach pa rin lagi, surfing lagi, training routine pa rin sa La Union," he shared. "May competition kami sa November sa China, [yung] Asian Games.”

Still, he can't deny how different the local surfing scene has become after its dazzling moment under the SEA Games spotlight.

“Dati, parang wala lang ‘yung sport, pero dahil sa SEA Games, lumaki ‘yung surfing," he reflected. "Sobrang saya and thankful ko sa mga taong tumulong sa amin, ‘di makikilala ‘yung surfing community kung di dahil dito.”