At Gilas practice, Troy Rosario receives sweetest Valentine's gift

Soon after he took a last shot for tonight, Jeth Troy Rosario heard very small steps approaching him at the Meralco Gym in Pasig City.

It was Troy’s first-born, Zoey Isabelle, rushing to give her daddy some sweet kisses by the sidelines of the court.

As a father to two young daughters, Rosario, who juggles athletic duties in both TnT KaTropa and as part of the Gilas Pilipinas pool, couldn't have asked for a better Valentine's gift.

Photo: Jerome Ascano

“Ganyan talaga siya, sobrang lambing niyan sa akin, pag sinasama ko siya sa practice, sasalubong agad sa’kin para i-kiss ako. Sobrang nakakatuwa at nakakawala ng pagod,” Rosario shared with SPIN Life. “Ganon din sa bahay, pag umuuwi ako, naka-abang yon, alam niya ‘yung oras ng uwi ko. Once na narinig niya ‘yung tunog ng sasakyan ko na nag-lock, tatakbo na agad sisilip sa blinds, tapos sisigaw, ‘Nandyan na si daddy!’”

Handling several responsibilities at once is never an easy job, but having his family around is enough to fuel this workhorse.

“Kahit pagod ako, pag nagkikita kami, talagang nagbibigay ako ng time kahit sandali bago ako magpahinga para makipaglaro sa kanila. Minsan dinadala ko sila sa practice, tapos pag off ko, nilalabas ko sila sa mall. Simpleng toys lang, masaya na sila ‘nung bunso ko,” he added.

Photo: Jerome Ascano

Without a doubt, family always comes first for Troy. Although bound to his busy career in basketball (with the first window of Fiba Asia Cup approaching, and less than a month to go before the PBA All-Filipino conference), he made sure to remind his baby girls that this Friday is a special one.

“Ngayong Valentine’s, binigyan ko sila ng tig-isang rose and balloons, para at least alam nila na special ‘yung mga ganitong events,” Troy said.

He added: “Simula nung magka-baby ako, nagbago ‘yung mga priorities ko, dati puro basketball lang ako, ngayon alam ko sa sarili ko na may mga anak ako na kailangan i-guide so ‘pag may oras talaga ako, ibinibigay ko sa kanila.”