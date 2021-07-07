People

‘Suns In 4’ Guy gets even more popular as Phoenix trounces Milwaukee

by spin.ph staff
3 hours ago
PHOTO: (Right) AP

‘SUNS in 4’ tweets began popping up on social media after Phoenix coasted to an easy win, 118-105, against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of their finals series.

Many of those posts, of course, starred the infamous “Suns in 4” Guy.

Many tweets asked: “What if Suns In 4 Guy was right?”

Suns vs Bucks, Finals Game 1

Suns In 4 Guy, whose real name is Nick McKellar, achieved meme status when he got into a fight with two Denver Nuggets fans during Game 3 of their playoffs series. He then predicted “Suns in 4” — a fearless forecast that ended up coming true.

McKellar became a hometown hero after the incident, with Devin Booker even seeking him out to give him a signed jersey. “He’s a pretty wholesome guy,” said the Suns guard to Arizona Sports.

On the jersey, Booker wrote, “#1 sentiment hasn’t changed… Suns in 4.”

McKellar now has his own Finals aftershow party, autograph signings, and, get this, an action figure.

If McKellar does indeed prove to be Arizona’s resident Nostradamus, then perhaps there's a position open in the front office for "official team prophet."

