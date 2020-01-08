Stanley Pringle's finals philosophy: Every match is a do-or-die game

AFTER his first-ever PBA finals experience, veteran guard Stanley Pringle revealed that he was grateful for just one thing and nothing else: Ginebra’s victory.

The Gin Kings escaped Meralco by only three points, 91-87, on Tuesday in the Game 1 of the best-of-seven finals series of the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“I’m thankful that we got the win, and everybody’s mind is on Game 2 already,” he said to SPIN Life, after posting 10 points, five rebounds, and four assists on his championship debut.

The 32-year-old also shared that he sees every match in the series as a do-or-die game.

“After this [game], it’s over, there’s no more next, it’s the last, so [you’ve got to give it your best],” he said.

Pringle refused to answer any more questions as he would like to maintain his focus on the upcoming games.

Seasoned guard continues to strive for his first-ever championship crown after being acquired by Ginebra from a trade with NorthPort, where he stayed for a good five years in the PBA.