SPIN.ph lists the biggest newsmakers of 2020

THE COVID-19 pandemic nearly brought sports to its knees in 2020, not only in the country but also around the world.

But thanks to world-class athletes, champion coaches and true sportsmen, Philippine sports remained alive and kicking in mankind's darkest hour.

The SPIN.ph staff put together a list of the people who kept local sports on its feet and gave it the needed spark to still be relevant during the global crisis.

Below is the honor roll, not necessarily in order of importance.

PHOTO: Rafa Nadal Academy

Continue reading below ↓

ALEX EALA – Pandemic or no pandemic, the charming teen netter was one of the best things to ever happen to Philippine sports in 2020. She kicked off the year with a bang by bagging her maiden grand slam juniors title after winning the Australian Open girls’ doubles tournament with Indonesian partner Priska Madelyn Nugroho, beating the pair of Slovenian Ziva Falkner and Britain’s Matilda Mutavdzic in the final. Later on, Alex showed she could also rise on her own, reaching the semifinals of the French Open girls singles before losing to hometown bet Elsa Jacquemot. The strong finish had the daughter of former national swimmer Rizza Maniego ending up as high as No. 2 in the girls’ juniors rankings. In between her grand slam campaigns, the 15-year-old netter, a full scholar at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca, decided to turn pro and saw action in a couple of tournaments around Europe and Spain.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

ALDIN AYO – The two-time college champion coach felt the heat in the midst of the pandemic when word leaked out the entire University of Santo Tomas team trained in a bubble in Ayo’s province in Capuy, Sorsogon at a time when college players were not allowed to do workouts during a government-declared state of public emergency due to COVID-19. Student-athletes led by former UAAP juniors MVP CJ Cansino, who claimed he was removed from the team, turned against their coach known for his ‘Mayhem’ philosophy, and admitted the presence of a training camp in what became known as the ‘Sorsogon bubble’ which had been in existence for almost two months before it was finally revealed in the open. One by one, Cansino and several Tigers left España for other schools, while Ayo later on tendered his resignation a season removed from steering UST to a surprise runner-up finish behind three-time champion Ateneo in the UAAP. Acting on an internal probe submitted by the school regarding the training camp, the UAAP board imposed an indefinite ban on Ayo from all league-related activities. In a surprising twist, though, Ayo secured from government agencies including the Sorsogon City Philippine National Police and the Office of Gov. Chiz Escudero statements absolving him of any liability, citing the whole team went to Capuy not to train but for the purpose of agricultural and livelihood businesses. The 43-year-old mentor, a three-term councilor of his province, also successfully made it back to coaching when he was tapped to handle the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 team competing in FIBA tournaments.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Screenshot from NBA G League scrimmage video

KAI SOTTO – Another Filipino giant who made big in 2020. Despite receiving recruitment offers from top-notch NCAA college programs such as Kentucky, Georgia Tech, and Auburn, among others, Sotto signed up with the NBA G League last summer in a major move many perceived could help the son of former PBA player Irvin Sotto get closer to achieving his dream of becoming the first homegrown Filipino to crack the NBA. The former Ateneo high school standout is set to play with Ignite Team as part of the league’s one-year development program for elite NBA prospects, with the likes of consensus five-star high school recruits Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd, Daishen Nix, and Jonathan Kuminga joining the 7-foot-2 Sotto in the ballclub to be coached by ex-NBA player Brian Shaw. Early in February, the Filipino teener participated in the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp during the NBA All-Star in Chicago.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball



TAB BALDWIN – Frank and sometimes to the extent of being brutal, the former Gilas mentor found himself in the hot seat for the controversial remarks he made in the initial episode of a coaches’ podcast. The outspoken 62-year-old veteran mentor didn't mince any words as he tackled certain issues ranging from PBA officiating, a supposedly flawed format, the so-called ‘tactical immaturity’ of local coaches, and even FIBA’s eligibility rules. His statements predictably ruffled the feathers of top basketball officials, fellow coaches, and even the country’s top basketball federation, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) which he serves as program director of the national men’s basketball program. Realizing the cost of damage he made, the champion coach of Ateneo offered an apology, and stressed he was only ‘taken out of context.’ But the line was drawn by then. The PBA didn’t take his critical words — which it deemed as ‘detrimental to the league' — sitting down and fined him P75,000 on top of a three-game suspension in his capacity as consultant and assistant coach of TnT Tropang Giga. There was no suspension meted though, as TnT management quickly moved on by removing him from the team and replaced by newly retired former TnT player Ranidel De Ocampo.

Continue reading below ↓

CALVIN ABUEVA – After 16 months of inactivity, ‘The Beast’ was finally unleashed in an environment totally unfamiliar not only to him but for the entire PBA family. The 32-year-old forward was reinstated by Commissioner Willie Marcial halfway through the eliminations of the Philippine Cup inside the Clark bubble. And oh, how Abueva missed playing. Shortly after his indefinite suspension was lifted, the 2012 Rookie of the Year showed he never missed a step despite the long layoff, averaging close to a triple-double as he factored in Phoenix Super LPG’s run for a breakthrough championship. The Fuel Masters were in serious contention for the title, and even held a 2-1 lead over powerhouse TnT Tropang Giga in their best-of-five semis series. Unfortunately, they failed to hang on, lost the last two games, and bowed out of championship contention. But the former NCAA MVP was one of the many positives for the Fuel Masters’ campaign in the lone conference of the season, emerging No. 2 in the statistical race for the Best Player of the Conference award behind TnT sophomore guard Ray Parks Jr.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: B.LEAGUE

THIRDY RAVENA – Just when everybody thought he was bound for the PBA following a decorated career at Ateneo where he won three UAAP men’s basketball championships, the 24-year-old guard did a U-turn and took his act to Japan by signing up with San-en NeoPhoenix in the B. League. In doing so, he became the first ever player to be signed under the league’s Asian Player Quotas system involving non-Japanese Asian imports. It was a challenging campaign, though, for the high-leaping Ravena who didn’t arrive in Japan until October due to travel restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. He later contracted the virus and had to be quarantined in isolation for two weeks before fully recovering and resume playing for NeoPhoenix. Early in the year, the three-time UAAP Finals MVP provided a glimpse of what to expect from him once he turns pro as he led the Gilas Pilipinas charge against Indonesia in the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in Jakarta. He finished with a team-high 23 points, eight rebounds, and three assists in an off-the-bench role as the Filipinos, composed of a mix of PBA players and cadets, demolished the host country, 100-70.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: PBA Images

BARANGAY GINEBRA – The most popular team in the country proved it can win even without the presence of its so-called sixth man, beating a talent-laden TnT Tropang Giga side for the Philippine Cup championship of the first-ever PBA bubble. For a franchise known for drawing its strength from the crowd, the Kings did it on their own this time, winning games, series, and the title without the benefit of the fans in the stands of the Angeles University Foundation gym as live audience was not allowed under the league’s strict health protocols. In all, the team stayed for a total of 72 days inside the Clark bubble and won 16 of its 22 games, including four in the finals against the Tropang Giga to claim its first All-Filipino crown in 13 years. The Kings were the only team to win a PBA championship in 2020, including clinching the 2019 Governors Cup title as the previous season overlapped in January.

Continue reading below ↓

JUNE MAR FAJARDO – Even before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Fajardo already made history when he won a sixth consecutive PBA MVP award, becoming the first player in league annals to do so after anchoring San Miguel Beer’s record-setting run at a fifth straight Philippine Cup championship. Unfortunately, the 6-foot-9 Cebuano underwent offseason surgery when he went down with a shin injury during one of the Beermen’s practices that kept him out of action for the entire Season 45. But not even that prevented him from attending the annual Leo Awards on opening night. Fajardo showed up in style at the Smart Araneta Coliseum by riding on a mobility scooter to personally receive his MVP trophy.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: PBA Images

WILLIE MARCIAL AND PBA – The oldest professional basketball league in Asia went where no one else dared to go. After careful and thorough deliberations among its board of governors that lasted for months, and countless, solicited advises from experts, the PBA, under the leadership of its charismatic commissioner, was able to mount a restart to its stalled 45th season by way of a bubble set-up patterned after the NBA. For 72 days and 85 games, all 12 teams of 25-personnel each, PBA staff, and members of the media, and television crew, stayed together at Clark in Pampanga where they were all billeted at the Quest Hotel, while games were played at the Angeles University Foundation gym. The more than two-month sojourn successfully ended with Barangay Ginebra claiming the lone championship for the season after beating TnT Tropang Giga for the Philippine Cup title. The success of the bubble came with a cost though, at a staggering price ranging from P65 to P70 million.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: AP

YUKA SASO AND BIANCA PAGDANGANAN – The two young lady golfers picked up from where they left off in the Asian Games two years ago. Now a professional, Saso was quick to make a name for herself in the Japan LPGA Tour after winning her maiden tournament in the NEC Karuizawa championship, before following it up by topping the Nitori Ladies Golf Tournament. The 19-year-old Filipina of Japanese descent, a double-gold medalist in the Jakarta Asiad, ended the year with a joint 13th place finish in the US Women’s Open in an impressive stint in her first crack at a major LPGA championship. She finished 2020 ranked No. 45 in the world and amassed a total of more than P50 million in earnings by the end of her rookie campaign in the pro tour to lead the JLPGA money list.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Pagdanganan didn’t do badly either. Although she failed to make the cut in the US Open, the 23-year-old Asiad gold medal winner did well in the tour, achieving a career-high third place finish in the LPGA Drive On Championship in Georgia to bring her rookie earnings to about P9.8 million by the end of the year. Not since the time of Jennifer Rosales and Dorothy Delasin has the country seen two Filipinas successfully campaigning together as part of the LPGA.

Continue reading below ↓

EUMIR MARCIAL – The 25-year-old native of Lunzuran, Zamboanga found himself torn between turning pro or staying as an amateur to concentrate on his campaign for the Tokyo Olympics. Prior to the global outbreak of the pandemic, the Filipino middleweight booked an Olympic berth after winning the gold in the Asia Oceania Boxing Qualification Tournament in Amman, Jordan. But trouble began when the global pandemic forced organizers to postpone the Tokyo Games for a year. For someone who has been turning a lot of heads since bagging a silver medal in the 2019 AIBA World Championship, Marcial has become such a hot commodity among boxing promoters that offers for him to turn pro came left and right following the cancellation of the Olympics. That signaled the beginning of his ‘love-hate’ relationship with the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP), which only deepened when he decided to pack his bags and leave for Los Angeles to launch his professional career. But while he did win his pro debut against American Andrew Whitfield (unanimous decision), Marcial and his handler (Manny Pacquiao Promotions) stressed the ultimate goal remains the Olympics, where the Philippine Air Force personnel hopes to give the country its first-ever gold medal.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

JAMES DELOS SANTOS – The Filipino karateka distinguished himself as the most bemedalled athlete in this time of the pandemic, winning a total of 36 gold medals in a nine-month span or since the country was first put under lockdown middle of March. Although e-kata is relatively new, the former national player made an effort to excel by winning one tournament after the other, eventually toppling Eduardo Garcia of Portugal for the world No.1 ranking. The 30-year-old karateka ended the year still on top of the male senior’s category of the World Karate Federation after winning 11 gold medals out of the 11 tournaments he joined in December alone.

PHOTO: Showtime Boxing

Continue reading below ↓

JOHNRIEL CASIMERO – His mouth as fast as his hands, Casimero taunted every would-be opponent that stood in his path, most especially unbeaten unified champion Naoya Inoue of Japan. The reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight title holder was set for a career-defining fight against Inoue in a unification fight scheduled in April that was unfortunately put on hold following the outbreak of COVID-19. Attempts to resume the bout were made when boxing was finally allowed to stage fights, only to be delayed anew when Inoue failed to secure a US visit for the supposed August playdate. The 30-year-old native of Ormoc, who had been training in the US as early as February, then began ridiculing Inoue in public, calling him ‘Japanese Turtle’ in a complete mockery of the ‘Japanese Monster’ moniker which the reigning World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) champion has been known for. Forced to look for a fight elsewhere, Casimero turned his ire on a hapless Duke Micah, who he destroyed in just three rounds to retain his 118-lbs belt. Next in the horizon for Casimero is former world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Guillermo Rigondeaux.