SOTY 2021: Thirdy Ravena, Jack Animam happy to pave way for Pinoy ballers abroad

SOMEONE had to walk so that others could run.

For Philippine basketball, it had to be Thirdy Ravena and Jack Animam.

Unlikely as their paths may have been to get to where they are now, the two have certainly deserved everything they have accomplished -- worthy to be called as pioneers.

SOTY 2021: Game-changers

PHOTO: JEROME ASCANO ILLUSTRATION: echo antonio

Ravena has always tried to walk his own path.

Growing up behind the enormous shadows of his father Bong and his older brother Kiefer, Thirdy knew that he had to be special to stand out from the crowd.

From his outlandish gameday fits to his outstanding on-court performances, the 6-foot-3 high-flyer has slowly built himself a reputation as a big time player -- so big that his potential couldn't be contained here in our archipelago and even foreigners had to take notice.

And so, Japan came knocking and Thirdy went flying.

ILLUSTRATION: echo antonio

If Ravena had his way, he would've wanted his first season with the San-En NeoPhoenix in the Japan B.League to have played as that first season was peppered with injuries.

But though he was left unsatisfied of the production he had in those 18 games, the Japanese were left salivating, so much so that the team didn't hesitate on re-signing him for a multi-year extension.

Safe to say, Ravena's performance was so strong that it also gave the Japanese a good gauge on how far Filipinos could hold a candle there.

That only led to more Filipinos packing their bags and heading abroad, from his brother Kiefer, to Bobby Ray Parks and Gilas Pilipinas peers Dwight Ramos and Kobe Paras.

Now, nine players with Filipino blood roam the two divisions of the Japan B.League, proudly hoisting the country's flag and emphatically opening the so-called forbidden door for more talents to test their skills not just there but also internationally.

PHOTO: JEROME ASCANO ILLUSTRATION: echo antonio

Animam, meanwhile, admittedly wasn't the first Filipina to take her act overseas. The likes of Allana Lim and Afril Bernardino, among others, were the first to take the plunge, serving as imports in clubs in Southeast Asia.

But the 6-foot-2 banger was happy to follow her seniors' lead, showing tremendous grit in her short stay in Taiwan for Shih Hsin University that led to her becoming the first homegrown Filipino to play in Europe as she signed with Radnicki Kragujevac in Serbia.

Facing taller foes, odds were stacked against Animam as she knew she had to prove herself every single game.

And Jack did, consistently posting double-doubles that only boosted her confidence in hopes of soon making it to the WNBA.

Short as that stint may be, there's no question that Animam has displayed what Filipinos are capable of, with now more aspiring Filipinas hoping to follow suit.

ILLUSTRATION: echo antonio

Historic as their forays were, both Ravena and Animam would rather choose to focus on their own personal growth, with the praises and accolades that come after just being a by-product of their sheer hardwork.

"It's not even about accomplishments. It's about trying to work for something and not trying to be like someone. I'm just trying to be the best version of me," said Ravena.

Animam added, "Sa akin lang, gusto kong maipakita yung talento nating mga Pilipino, na kung mangangarap ka na lang, masasabi ko na, 'Ah, kaya ko pala.'"

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is what makes these two true game changers.

