Faith is what Arwind Santos wants to pass onto his kids

FOR the record, Arwind Santos has gone through a lot of flak throughout his 14 year career in the PBA.

But the San Miguel forward shared that the bubble experience for this year's All-Filipino Cup is by far among the toughest. Especially since he won't be able to come home to his family after a long and grueling day at work.

So where does he draw his strength from while inside the bubble?

Santos owes it all to the one above.

Continue reading below ↓

"Ang dami pong kailangan gawin talaga pero dahil ipinagkatiwala ko sa Kanya, tinake ko ang challenge na 'to," the 39-year-old player said to SPIN Life. "Kaya advice ko sa inyo, gawin mo muna ang lahat ng paraan bago mo sabihin na hindi mo kaya. Subukan mo muna."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Earlier today, the 6-foot-4 Santos shared a glimpse of what their days are like inside the bubble via a YouTube vlog. He also talked about the importance of his faith there.

"Masaya naman po kami dito, kahit wala 'yung mga mahal sa buhay, masaya pa rin kami dahil ito ang trabaho namin," he said in the vlog. "Kaya namin ito ginagawa, di lang para sa sarili namin, kundi sa PBA at sa pamilya namin. Mahirap po, maiiba ang usual routine pero kailangan naming mag-adjust."

He added: "Ang isang sikreto ko din ay kailangan ipa-ubaya kay Lord ang bawat araw na dumarating sa buhay."

Continue reading below ↓

Santos also told SPIN Life that if there's one thing he wants his kids to learn from him, it's his enduring faith.

"Hanggang ngayon, Siya at Siya pa rin ang aking best partner sa buhay ko. Kaya itong pananalita ko na 'to, ipapabaon ko ito at ipapasa ko ito sa mga anak ko dahil titibay ang kanilang pagkatao," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

He also encouraged people to never forget that there's still a pandemic going on.

"Hindi natin pwedeng ipag-sawalang bahala ito. Maraming kababayan natin na talagang naghihirap at naghahanap ng paraan kung paano makakapag-umpisa muli dahil alam natin na maraming nawalan ng trabaho at negosyo, kaya mag-i-ingat po tayo," he said.

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.