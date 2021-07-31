Tony Hawk clears air on Didal's viral post: 'She was joking'

THE Birdman got Margielyn's joke. An interviewer did not.

American skateboarding legend Tony Hawk shared a humorous experience in an interview where he was asked about Filipina skateboarder Margielyn Didal's viral post.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Didal's post has long been circulating the internet, even reaching international sports news sites.

But clearly, not everyone understood the joke behind her obviously comical caption.

So Hawk had to clear the air. "I was asked during an interview today: 'How does it feel to go to the Olympics and not be recognized by competing skaters, like Margielyn Didal?'" he said on Twitter. "So I had to explain that she was joking with her caption. My life is weird."

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Days prior to the actual skateboarding event in the Olympics, Didal met Hawk at the Ariake Sports park. The 53-year-old icon was there to serve as a commentator in the event.

Being her usual jolly self, the Pinay skateboarder asked for a photo and posted it with the caption: "This guy asked me to take a photo with him and I let him because he looks like Tony Hawk."

I mean, who wouldn't recognize the Birdman?

Continue reading below ↓

Hawk also shared the experience on his Instagram stories, and tagged Didal. Didal reposted it with some laughing-out-loud emoji.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.