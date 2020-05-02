Senator Sonny Angara again tests positive for COVID-19

(Reportr.World) After spending over a week in the hospital battling coronavirus and recovering, Senator Sonny Angara announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 again.

Angara made the announcement through his social media channels while adding that doctors still aren't sure about his results. According to the senator, it is suspected that it is a remnant of the earlier virus.

Read his full statement below:

It has been close to one month since I recovered from COVID-19. But while preparing to donate my blood plasma for a second time, my doctors, after the results of the initial antibody test taken before donating, had me take another swab test, which registered positive.

My wife Tootsy has tested negative, which could be proof of what my doctors are positing that I am probably no longer infectious and that this latest positive result is probably picking up remnants of the virus.

Nothing is 100 percent sure at this point so it is best to be prudent and cautious and thus it is best that I not attend Senate sessions in person for the risk posed to others. And we will follow the usual quarantine procedures for myself and members of my household as a precaution.

It was hard being isolated from my family before when I tested positive. I felt so much joy and happiness when I was cleared and was able to kiss and hug them again. Now I'm back in isolation. I am hopeful that soon our lives will return to normal.

I will continue to stay at home for now but I will participate in Senate proceedings through teleconferencing which the Senate may allow starting Monday after an amendment to our Rules. Rest assured that I will continue working from home like many of our countrymen and performing my duties as senator to the best of my ability.

Once again, I wish to thank all our frontliners, especially the healthcare workers. To our kababayans, let us continue to observe quarantine rules and continue taking precautions like safe distancing, washing hands, and wearing masks, if necessary. Thank you and continued prayers for everyone's well-being. As I've said before, with hope, sacrifice, and unity of effort we will overcome this crisis.

Angara added that he was feeling better compared to his first positive result in March where he experienced a lot of symptoms.

The news from Angara comes as hundreds of recovered patients in South Korea, China, and Japan appeared to test positive again. The South Korean Center for Disease Control and Prevention has said that it is impossible for the COVID-19 virus to reactivate in human bodies.

This article originally appeared in Reportr.World.