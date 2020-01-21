Sean Manganti vows to work twice as hard now that he's in the PBA

AFTER a solid five-year run with Adamson in collegiate ball, zealous Sean Manganti is eager to make his presence felt in his rookie year in the PBA.

Picked eighth in the first round of the 2019 PBA Draft last month by NorthPort Batang Pier, Manganti showed up at the team's first training of the year as they prepared for the All-Filipino conference that will commence this March.

“I did big adjustments here and I’ve been training really well," he told SPIN Life. "I take pride in my work ethics so I was working really hard in Adamson, and right now, I just want to double my effort, ride off my efforts in the collegiate [level], and hopefully, in my rookie year I can make a statement."

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

He added: “Here in the PBA, everyone is just so much bigger, so I’m really hoping that my game will translate. I’m just working really hard on my shooting.”

The 25-year-old winger also shared that entering the big league was a dream come true, and he’s willing to do whatever it takes to make this chance worthwhile — not just for himself, but also for his team.

“I’m doing everything that I can, I’m so excited to just be here — it’s been a goal of mine and I got drafted first round so I’m just taking [it] all in day-by-day,” he said.

Tough as the waiting game was to be called up to the pros, the 6’5 wingman revealed that he’s grateful for the opportunity handed to him. The PBA draft already happened more than a month ago, but he's still as enthusiastic as he was on that day.

Continue reading below ↓

“You know, even when I’m driving out there, I see myself smiling. I’m just really happy going to work. I love this and I couldn’t be happier to be here right now,” Manganti said.