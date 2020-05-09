SEA Games gold medalist karateka Junna Tsukii conducts free online karate sessions

FILIPINA karateka Junna Tsukii is taking her karate tutorials and training classes online.

Over the quarantine period, Junna occasionally misses having sessions with the young kids she teaches in Japan, and utilizing social media, she decided to conduct online classes for free through Instagram Live. It's a way for her to continue her advocacy even during the lockdown — and perhaps even reach a bigger audience.

“Virtual and online classes are very popular now, I wanted to make my training accessible to everyone who was interested. So, I decided to do a live training session on IG, where everyone can easily watch from their phones,” she told SPIN Life.

The first session would be held this coming weekend. She will be teaching the fundamentals are beginners are welcomed to join the session.

For the Southeast Asian Games karate gold medalist, engaging in sports and recreation activities can be a breather especially when stuck at home.

“There are benefits to keeping kids motivated and busy. It is to relieve the stress from the lockdown so they can be happy and stress-free. It’s going to be fun, I miss my students and I don’t get to see them. So, I wanted to take this opportunity for me to interact with students all over the world,” she said.

The 28-year-old Asian Games bronze medalist also revealed that learning a craft from a young age can be very beneficial as there would be more time to master.

“The kids would be able to absorb materials as they grow up, it’s important to keep them active with new training ideas,” she said.

