Miko Eala, brother of Alex, is the silver lining in Penn State men's tennis

by Kate Reyes
Just now
PHOTO: goPSUsports.com

SUNNY days have been few and far for the Penn State University men's tennis, but Miko Eala continues to emerge as one of the team's bright spots.

The 6-foot-1 brother of teen sensation Alex Eala had back-to-back wins in his individual matches over the weekend.

He held off Carson Haskins of Indiana, 6-2, 6-1, on Saturday, and escaped Purdue's Michael Wozniak, 6-2, 7-6, 8-6, in his most recent match last Sunday to raise the Nittany Lion's record in the Big Ten conference.

The match was the team's second road win of the year, and completed a regular season sweep over Purdue, 5-2.

Associate head coach Paul Tobin commended the 18-year-old's gallant performance.

"Despite Purdue's record, they fight hard especially at home. Miko got down deep and clinched the win in a back and forth tiebreak," he said in an article published in the school's official website.

    It was Eala's ninth win over the 14 games he played so far. Quite an impressive play for a freshman.

    Penn State will next face Michigan on Friday, and Michigan State on Sunday.

