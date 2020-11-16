Ronald Pascual finally comes home to his family in Pampanga

RONALD Pascual has come home.

Ronnel Pascual, the elder brother of the beleaguered cager, shared to Spin.ph the good news after the two-time PBA champion has finally decided to reunite with his family in Pampanga on Monday.

"Ito na yung pinaka-importanteng part ng recovery niya, yung umuwi siya sa amin. Answered prayer para sa amin ito," he said.

Pascual's sad state surfaced last week after Ronnel posted an emotional plea on social media to the four-year PBA veteran, describing him as going through the "saddest state of his life" after hitting rock bottom.

Personal troubles, including getting kicked out of the house in Mandaluyong City he was staying in, had Pascual leading a nomadic life for the better part of the past three weeks.

But that plight hopefully ends now, with Ronald going back to the loving arms of his family.

PHOTO: Ronnel Pascual

Ronnel said he was surprised with how his brother appreciated all of his efforts after initially expecting him to once again turn down the family's call for him to return home.

"Ronald had a positive response sa mga nangyari. Actually, nagpasalamat pa nga siya sa akin sa post ko, which is kinagulat ko kasi I was expecting him to be mad at me dahil in-expose ko siya. Kaya nagulat ako sa response niya and doon ako nagkaroon ng hope na mapapauwi namin siya," he said.

Through the help of Shiela Afable, one of Ronald's friends, Ronnel was able to track where his brother was staying and immediately went to him on Saturday where they saw his sad state before having a heart-to-heart talk.

Finally, the brothers came to an agreement to come home on Monday.

"Hindi ako makapaniwala na totoo na ito, na uuwi na Ronald sa Pampanga," he said.

Ronnel believes that with this development, Ronald is now taking the first step in getting his life back.

"Sa akin, bonus na lang kung makakapag-basketball siya ulit eh. Yung maiuwi ko lang siya dito sa Pampanga at maiayos ko yung buhay niya, malaking bagay na sa akin yun," he said.

"Gusto naming makapahinga siya kahit two weeks, ma-relax na hindi niya inaalala kung saan siya kakain at saan siya matutulog."

The elder Pascual also expressed his gratitude to friends and teammates alike who have extended a deluge of assistance to his brother, whether financial or in other forms, as they all root for him to get back on his feet.

"Of course, all of these became possible dahil kay Lord at narinig niya ang mga prayers natin. Thank you sa lahat ng nagdasal para sa kapatid ko, sa lahat ng nagpakita ng pagmamahal at supporta, sa lahat ng mga naging teammates niya sa PBA, sa college, at sa mga naging boss niya," he said.

"Patuloy pa rin po nating ipagdasal at suportahan si Ronald by encouragement and motivation. Again, financial is not a big factor sa kanyang recovery. Let us keep on sending him messages that will encourage him para magtuloy-tuloy ang recovery niya."