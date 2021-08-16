Robert Bolick reminds younger peers: Student first before athlete

TWO years in the making.

That's how long Robert Bolick has waited to finally post his graduation picture, a testament of what he regarded as his life's "greatest achievement so far."

"Actually, 2019 pa yan. Hinintay ko lang talaga na umakyat sa stage for graduation para makuha yung diploma ko kasi once-in-a-lifetime yun eh. Pero mahirap pa sa panahon ngayon so nagpa-picture na ako," said the 25-year-old guard.

Unlike other student-athletes, Bolick had to take a full load in Mendiola as he said that none of his units in La Salle were credited when he transferred in 2015.

Yet it only fueled him to work hard and study harder. Bolick pushed forward with a tough juggling act as a BS Marketing Management student and as a basketball player⁠ — first, for San Beda and then his transition to a professional career in the PBA for NorthPort, as well as a stint for Gilas Pilipinas.

What did a day look like for Bolick?

Well, he had to be one of the first to enter the gym for practices, as he tried to get some school work in before the trainings began at around 9 in the morning. Once practice ends at noon, he shifts his attention from the court to the classroom as he focuses on the lessons at hand until 8 p.m.

"Kailangan lang ng time management," he remarked. "Pumupunta ako nang maaga sa training and then after konting oras lang, kailangan na mag-ready ulit kasi may pasok na. Yun ang pinaka-importante sa akin, na marunong ka mag-adjust sa oras."

How Robert Bolick survived his grueling schedule

It's a difficult endeavor, yet one Bolick knew he could only accomplish by having constant communication with his professors, noting, "Sobrang supportive lahat ng teachers sa akin pero di ako off the hook. Kailangan mo pa rin magpasa ng papers at kailangan mo pa rin mag-extra work para sa mga namimiss mo na classes dahil may mga games.

"Happy ako na natapos ko rin kasi kaya kami tinatawag na student-athletes e, kasi student comes first."

It's also his own way of expressing his gratitude to his parents, both of whom wanted Robert to earn his own degree.

"Yun ang gusto ng parents ko, na makapagtapos ako. Yung tatay ko, nakapagtapos sa military, tapos yung nanay ko teacher. Yun ang hiningi nila sa akin na makapagtapos ako, na masabi na di lang ako puro basketball kundi may pinag-aralan din ako," he said of his American dad Bobby and his Ormoc-born mom Zeny.

"I think hindi lang ako. Lahat ng parents gustong makita ang anak nila na makapagtapos, and at least nagawa ko na. Yun ang greatest achievement ko so far kaysa sa lahat ng basketball achievements ko dahil ito yung gusto ng parents ko. Ito yung best gift na maibibigay ko sa kanila."

Now that he's done with that chapter of his life, Bolick hopes that younger student-athletes find inspiration of the journey he had to take, reminding them that basketball, as much as it is life for others, isn't forever.

"Hindi lang dapat puro basketball. On the side, kailangan mo rin mag-aral at mag-gain ng knowledge dahil ang basketball, hindi pangmatagalan," he explained.

"Walang hadlang sa pangarap na gusto mong puntahan. Lahat yan mahirap, walang madaling bagay na makukuha. Kung ano ang passion mo, you just got to work hard and ikaw ang magde-decide ng kung anong gusto mong magawa sa buhay mo. Know your goal, know your vision, and go get it."

