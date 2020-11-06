All the frustrated reactions of Robert Bolick as NorthPort losses pile up

WHEN his team suffered its sixth heartbreak on Friday afternoon, NorthPort’s young gunner Robert Bolick felt even more helpless than ever.

He took his frustrations to social media as Batang Pier suffered its third straight loss at the hands of Alaska, 102-94. At the close of the game, all he could say was:

Tuning in to his Twitter account is like following a very personal and very invested live blog of the game. This was the sound of disappointment after his team came close in early third quarter — a development which got his hopes up.

Earlier in the week, the former San Beda star, who's currently sitting out the bubble season as he recovers from an ACL injury, also tweeted out his sentiments to Batang Pier’s back-to-back games on Tuesday and Wednesday. (The results? Tuesday had Tropang Giga taking a decisive W, 112-87, while Wednesday saw Ginebra toppling Batang Pier, 112-100.)

His most earnest social media hopes have yet to come true on the hardcourt — a place Bolick has been itching to get back to for real.

In a past interview with SPIN Life two weeks ago, the 25-year-old said: "I'm super sad and at the same time, hungry and motivated to come back. I'm counting days, as days go by, I'm getting closer and closer to coming back. I'm super ecstatic watching the game knowing na makakatulong sana ako sa team and it makes me super sad.”

He also reiterated that he’s been working twice as hard to be fully equipped once he’s able to suit up with the rest of the team.

"Every day I wake up, I work out as if it was my last. That's how I repay the team for now. I can't wait. I will work as hard as I have ever worked. I have to repay yung sacrifices na ginagawa nila," he added.

