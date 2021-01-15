Ryan Garcia on fighting Manny Pacquiao: 'Please pass that torch to me'

AT 22 years old, American boxing prodigy Ryan "King Ryan" Garcia holds a professional win-loss record of 21-0 with 18 KOs.

Two weeks ago, he welcomed the new year with a victory over veteran Luke Campbell that earned him the WBC Interim Lightweight Champion title.

Dusting himself off after a knockdown in the second round (the first in his career), Garcia threw a body shot that fully stopped Campbell in the seventh and sealed the win.

The victory has opened up potential opportunities for even more marquee matches.

As he gears up to fight Gervonta Davis, Garcia has also been vocal about his ambition of facing Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao... even if they do compete in different divisions.

In a Rich Eisen Show interview on Friday morning (Manila time), Garcia bares he looks up to the "Pacman" and even aspires to inherit a torch from him.

"I feel like he's a great fighter, and he's a legend. He's an eight-time world champion, he came from the dirt all the way to [being] a senator in the Philippines," he told Eisen.

King Ryan's current promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, was a storied foe of the Filipino legend.

The Victorville, California native, however, made it clear that his statement is purely out of respect to the 42-year-old boxing champion.

He added: "And now, guess what, it's my turn. After Gervonta, hopefully, we can share that ring together and please pass that torch to me?"

Pacquiao, on the other hand, has yet to step into the ring since his split-decision victory against Keith Thurman in July 2019.