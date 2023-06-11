Tash Maierhofer, 17, shrugs off pressure as he follows in dad's footsteps

TAYSHAUN Paul Maierhofer, 17, is following in the footsteps of dad Rico.

A member of the Far Eastern University juniors team, the 6-foot-2 forward also suits up for Fin & Claw Grill in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 18-Under tournament.

Rico retired in 2019 at the age of 33.

In a recent win against NBS Kris, 86-60, the younger Maierhofer made two points in nine minutes of play in the PSL, last Saturday, at the San Andres Gym, Malate, Manila.

Carrying the last name of a former PBA standout, the 17-year old Tash is doing the work without getting too caught up in the pressure of living up to lofty expectations.

"Kalma lang, basta nagagawa ko mga pinapagawa ni coach," he told SPIN.ph.

Still raw as far as his skills is concerned and still so much to learn, Tash takes his dad's advice to heart.

"Ang advice niya lang is to put more aggressiveness on offense and defense. Continue improving," he continued.