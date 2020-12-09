Richard Gomez hopes daughter Juliana follows his fencing footsteps

WITHOUT a doubt, Juliana Gomez picked up her sports-loving genes from her dad Richard, who is a former Philippine national athlete in fencing and a gold medalist in the 2005 Southeast Asian Games.

Just last weekend, the veteran actor was voted as the second vice president of the Philippine Olympic Committee board, with Bambol Tolentino as the president of the organization.

After he relayed his plans, Gomez, who, pre-pandemic, was often seen supporting the University of the Philippines in the UAAP, talked briefly about his daughter, who's dabbled in multiple sports.

The 54-year-old revealed that, as a sports fan, it was his greatest aspiration to see Juliana represent the country as an athlete.

"My dream for her is to become a national athlete. It would really depend on how she would perform and how she would enter the rankings," he said about his hopes to convince her to take up the foils as a fencer.

The 20-year-old Juliana joined the UP Womens Volleyball Team last year and was part of its team B in 2019.

In a previous interview prior to UAAP season 82, head coach Godfrey Okumu even said that she's good enough to make it as a Fighting Maroon.

However, she wasn't lined up as part of the roster come season opener.

Today. UP women's volleyball team captain Roselyn Rosier confirmed to SPIN Life that Gomez is no longer part of the team.

Will she follow the footsteps of her dad?

