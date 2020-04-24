Ricci Rivero helps out his old childhood hospital in Isabela

ISABELA native Ricci Rivero is making an effort to be there whenever his hometown is in need.

A few weeks ago, the University of the Philippines standout and his whole family gave out relief packages to the street frontliners in Isabela province.

Now, Ricci is tapping into his network and resources to provide help to the health frontliners in the locale, by donating respiratory care and hygiene essentials to help out health personnel of Dr. Villaroman Hospital and Isabela Doctors Hospital.

“Masaya po ako na sa kahit sa maliit na paraan at kahit malayo ako, I can give back my blessing to them, especially po dito sa mga doctors and nurses po ng Dr. Villaroman and Isabela Doctors Hospital kung saan po ako and buong family ko po nagpapa-check up since bata po ako,” he said.

With the help of Betadine and Mundipharma (brands that he endorses), Ricci together, with his father Paolo, mother Abigail, brother Rasheed, and family friend John Vic de Guzman, offered additional equipment and materials to the beneficiary hospitals.

“I am blessed to be representing a brand that is very essential to protect ourselves against any virus," Rivero said. "They drove all the way up to Isabela so that we can support the fight of our frontliners here by donating our antiseptic products such as nasal sprays, throat sprays, gargles and hand washes for them. The safety [they offer] can save more lives."