Ricci Rivero and family distribute relief goods in Isabela province

IT'S been blessings on blessings for the Rivero family for the past years — Ricci just finished his first season with the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons in the UAAP, while Prince got signed with Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the PBA.

Now, when they're paying it forward. And when help called, they responded.

The family conducted relief operations on Tuesday afternoon, extending help to the street frontliners in Ilagan, Isabela.

Ricci and siblings gave out goods consisted of grocery items and packed rice to the security frontliners, tanods, and volunteers of the locale.

On Saturday, Isabela governor Rodolfo "Rodito" Albano III said in the daily Laging Handa press briefing that his province already had five confirmed cases of COVID-19. He assured his constituents that the provincial government is ready to help them out, even if they're not qualified for the national social amelioration fund.

