In suspended PBA season, it should be safety first, says Sonny Thoss

THIS day in a different time, Sonny Thoss would have been out there making the most of his final conference with Alaska, his home for a decorated 16 years of his PBA journey.

But with the global pandemic affecting millions around the world and the PBA indefinitely suspended, the 38-year-old veteran is more concerned than disappointed. He told SPIN Life that the resumption of games in this unstable time is the least of his concerns right now.

“With regards to the season, whether it’s two-conferences or less, the main things is, and should be, is everyone’s safety,” he said. “From the fans to the players and team officials, there is a need to be assured that we’ll be safe before returning.”

Thoss was supposed to play his final conference in the All-Filipino Cup, and planned to retire his No. 7 jersey by the end of it.

He is one of the rare players to retire from the very same franchise that snapped them up in the draft.

The 2013 Commissioners’ Cup Finals MVP, however, might or might not extend his career with the Aces. If the odds permit, perhaps why not?

“I signed for one conference, so that stays the same for now until further notice from management,” he said.

As for now, the Filipino-German seasoned player is making good use of the quarantine period to bond with his loved ones at home.

“We’re all good and safe at home, [just] spending quality time with family,” he said.