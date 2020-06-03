Lockdown gives Ranidel de Ocampo time to reflect on retirement: ‘I made the right decision’

AFTER 16 decorated years in the PBA, Ranidel de Ocampo finally called it quits earlier this year.

"Paalam na sa basketball. Talagang naging buhay ko na ang basketball simula nung 14 years old ako,” the Meralco bruiser said when he announced his exit last April. “Nagpapasalamat ako kay Lord na binigyan niya ko ng magandang career. Siguro time na na matapos na yung pagiging player.”

The 6-foot-6 former Gilas clutch performer revealed health concerns that had sidelined him from time to time in the past two years played a huge part in his decision.

Now, quarantined for two months and counting, the 38-year-old veteran got a glimpse of what his everyday life would be after his curtain call.

He’s certain he made the right decision.

“Memorable sa akin ang lockdown kasi doon ko na-realize na magre-retire na pala talaga ako. Ito na ‘yung tamang oras para mag-retire talaga,” he said during a virtual reunion with former Air21 teammates Arwind Santos and Gary David.

More than the physical rest he’s finally getting, the pandemic has made him reconnect with his family and relatives — and that's a post-retirement prospect that excites him even more. He understands better how important his presence is for his children, especially during devastating times like this.

De Ocampo even recalled how, before the lockdown happened, they rarely sat down together for meals. But now things have changed.

“Nagkaroon ako ng maraming oras sa pamilya, sabay-sabay na kami kumain, gumising, matulog, and magdasal. Mas lumalakas at tumitibay kami lalo dahil lumalaki na ‘yung mga bata,” he said.

Alongside attending to his paternal duties to his growing children, another factor that made him realize that he’s on the right path are his reflections on what a person really needs, even in the greatest of crises.

“Medyo mahirap ngayon kumita ng pera, pagkakakitaan, pero doon ko na-realize na ang isang tao kaya naman pala talagang mamuhay nang normal lang di hindi masyadong maraming kailangan sa buhay, makakain lang maghapon, magkaroon ng disiplina sa sarili,” he shared.

Looks like RDO is looking forward to a simpler, more meaningful life after retirement.

