Ramon Fernandez says 'kumpare' pilot in plane crash a true sportsman

THE pilot who perished in the Lion Air plane that caught fire and crashed in the runway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Sunday night was a true sportsman and friend to some of the country’s top sports personality including basketball legend Ramon Fernandez.

Captain Mario Medina Jr. and Fernandez, the four-time PBA MVP and now a commissioner with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), go a long way back and actually even had a chance to talk to him just hours before the ill-fated incident.

“He’s my kumpare and friend since 1973. He was still at Ateneo (then),” disclosed Fernandez, who was then still with the Komatsu Komets (renamed Toyota Comets later on) in the defunct MICAA (Manila Industrial and Commercial Athletic Association) and the Philippine national team.

“I was just talking to him yesterday morning (Sunday) as we requested them to bring to Dumaguete some COVID supplies.”

Medina however, had to fly to Haneda, Japan in the evening for a medical evacuation mission involving a Canadian and American couple. The two also perished in the accident along with the five other passengers that included a flight medic, nurse, two other flight crew, and young doctor Nicandro ‘Nicko’ Bautista, a member of the surgery department of the Mandaluyong City Medical Center, who also served as among the medical frontliners helping the country in its battle with the coronavirus pandemic.

“But because siya pinalipad to Japan, ibang plane na lang nila ang pinag-deliver. It was delivered 2 p.m. yesterday (Sunday) to Dumaguete,” said Fernandez.

Theirs is a closed-knit group that also involved Fernandez’s former Toyota teammates Gil Cortez, and Ompong Segura, former player Ricky Palou along with television analyst and sports columnist Quinito Henson.

‘The Dean’ said Medina was a family friend of them, describing him as ‘one of the best Philippine Airline (PAL) pilots ever.’

“He was 67 so retired na from flying, but goes on flights as check pilot and instructor,” said Henson of Medina, whose father was a PAL pilot and the same with his two sons.

PHOTO: gil cortez on facebook

Medina loves basketball, plays golf, and idolizes boxing great and senator Manny Pacquiao.

“I remember he watched one of Manny’s fights live in Las Vegas,” said Henson.

PHOTO: gil cortez on facebook

In one of his last messages in a group chat with friends, Medina said he’s been doing humanitarian flying all over the country delivering medical supplies aside from Medevac flights.

“Non-stop 10 days straight na,” said the pilot. “I’m flying to Haneda and back (Medevac). When I arrive Manila, sanitize the plane inside and out.

“I’m exposed but I’m good and well protected naman.”

Henson best described the fallen pilot.

“He died a hero,” he said of his late friend.