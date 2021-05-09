Raiza Palmera-Dy, mother of three, still passionate about basketball

RAIZA Palmera-Dy is blessed to have the chance to play for the Philippine women’s basketball team while being a mother at the same time.

Palmera-Dy had that opportunity when she played for Perlas Pilipinas in the Fiba-Asia Women’s Cup and the Southeast Asian Games in 2015 and 2017, returning to competitive action after bearing two children.

Now a mother of three, Palmera-Dy continues to pursue her athletic career after being drafted by Glutagence in the WNBL Draft.

“’Yung love na natatanggap mo from the children and also at the same time, nagagawa ko ‘yung passion ko. Parehong love eh. Punong puno ako ng pagmamahal,” said the 30-year-old Palmera-Dy on the WNBL Baseline podcast when asked about the best thing of being a ‘momathlete.’

After seeing action for the national team shortly after her Far Eastern University stint where she captured the 2011 Season MVP, Palmera-Dy took a break from the sport after getting married. But her desire to become involved in basketball didn’t waver, and made it to the national team in 2015.

She had to earn way to that spot though, Palmera-Dy said.

“Talagang out of shape ako pagkatapos ko manganak. Nag-tryout ako sa national team. Medyo out of shape pero pinaghirapan ko rin ‘yung spot ko kasi imagine, eight months pa lang ‘yung baby ko nun, nagtryout ako for the national team. Hinabol ko talaga ‘yung playing weight ko at that time. Challenge but at the same time, nung nakapasok tayo, fulfilling naman po,” said Palmera-Dy.

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Palmera-Dy was part of the Perlas squad that stayed in Division A of Asia after beating India in a playoff game in 2015 held in Wuhan. She was also part of the national team that placed fourth in the SEA Games in 2015 to 2017 to start the rise of the women's basketball in the region.

Even after her third baby last year, Palmera-Dy continued her pursuit of the sport after applying for the WNBL Draft and eventually being picked by the Glow Boosters. She said it was no less than her family that egged her on to continue her basketball career.

“Sobrang blessed ako. Talagang supportive ‘yung family ko. Nung una pa lang, ‘yung family ko sa Isabela, talagang very supportive kasi sports-minded kasi ‘yung family natin.

"Ngayon na may sarili na tayong family, ‘yung husband ko sabi niya sa akin, hindi puwedeng hindi ako magpa-draft. Para siyang manager ko. Mas strict pa siya,” said Palmera-Dy with a smile.

As she is set to juggle sports and being a mother once again, Palmera-Dy said nothing beats the joy of seeing her children happy.

“At the end of the day, wala ka namang hinihiling sa buhay mo kundi makita na masaya ‘yung mga anak mo. Masaya ka na,” said Palmera-Dy.

