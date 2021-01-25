'An important moment': Rafael Nadal applauds Alex Eala's feat

TENNIS legend Rafael Nadal commended Alex Eala's milestone, dedicating an entire Instagram post to congratulate her milestone victory.

"Congratulations Alex Eala for this important moment in your career. We are all very happy for you! Keep up the good work and attitude," said the World No. 2, and a five-time No. 1, of the Filipina ace.

At 15 years old, Eala clinched her first-ever International Tennis Federation pro title on Sunday night after conquering the W15 Manacor, beating much older opponents.

In the final round, she defeated the 28-year-old Spanish Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.

Nadal has always been vocal in his support of his scholar at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca. Before Alex took on her championship match, the ATP champ also highlighted the Filipina's feat in the semifinals against Hong Kong's Adithya Karunaratne.

"Vamos! Congrats! Very happy for you," the 34-year-old wrote (complete with heart eyes emoji) in the comments section of an RNA post dedicated to Eala.

Eala only began joining Womens Singles pro tournaments last year.