Not just a championship: Pringle, Tenorio, Brownlee, and Aguilar share their 2020 resolutions

WHILE on hiatus from all the hoop action in the 2019 PBA Governors’ Cup, these finals-bound Gin Kings aren't just eyeing the championship crown. They've also got their sights set on some personal targets.

For newly-married Japeth Aguilar, he's looking forward to beginning his own little home with his wife in the coming year. He'll also be establishing his own business, as well — a "start-up", as he told SPIN Life.

Continue reading below ↓

After getting married last October, the 32-year-old Barangay Ginebra big man relies on his faith to keep him strong as he opens up this new chapter in his life.

“I just want to be better from last year," he shared. "I’m going to work more on my relationship with God, and spend time with my family more. In 2020, I’m hoping to be healthier in my career, and start a new family of my own."

Meanwhile, Filipino-American guard Stanley Pringle is looking for a leaner, meaner 2020, as he shared his specific diet plans to fuel his body well into the next year.

“My New Year’s resolution is to be healthy, trying to keep from eating pork, eat more chicken and fish and more vegetables," he declared. "I’m just going to cut the pork and fatty food from my meals."

Continue reading below ↓

All-around guard LA Tenorio, meanwhile, had a simple resolution for himself: He hopes to continue what he’s been doing for years, sparking motivation for an even greater number of fans.

“I just want to stay healthy as I am looking forward to another great year for me — both as an athlete and as a person. I want to continue to inspire a lot of people,” he said.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6dS15flPs3/

For Justin Brownlee, the holiday season in the Philippines caught him a little off guard, especially with how early we seemed to starting the festivities. But the Best Import awardee also shared that he's just going to stay in the country to immerse himself in the full holiday experience, as he waits for the PBA finals to commence on January 7.

Continue reading below ↓

“I do have some family here, and I’ll spend some time with them do some Christmas shopping, get them some things. The main difference here is that Filipinos start celebrating early, like it’s been Christmas here since August," he said. "In the States, it’s also the same, people put on lights, they come around to sing Christmas carols, but Filipinos just prepare way too early.”

He added: “As for my new year goals, I’m going day-by-day to win the championship.”