How tiring was Ginebra's first practice day? Let Prince Caperal show you

by Kate Reyes
1 Hour ago

WITH a fresh new championship under their belts, the Gin Kings resumed practice after almost three months off.

How did it go? Well, just look at Prince Caperal’s face:

Sitting on the hardcourt floor with tongue out and eyes closed, the 6-foot-7 bruiser accompanied his hilarious photo with a skull and laughing emojis.

While Barangay Ginebra claimed its 13th championship last December at the All-Filipino Cup, Caperal won Most Improved Player in the 45th PBA Awards.

SPIN Life got in touch with Caperal to ask about the practice. The six-year veteran answered with a laughing out loud emoji: “Training’s good naman! Kapagod.”

Fair enough!

In today's big PBA news, Caperal's team acquired Christian Standhardinger after trading Greg Slaughter to NorthPort. Check out all the news below.

