Dad Benjie steals the show as Andre Paras gets picked in PBA Draft

FAMILIA de Paras pencils in its name in the list of clans with two generations of PBA players, with the selection of Andre in Sunday afternoon's draft event. The 25-year-old old celebrity big man was called in the third round by the Blackwater Bossings.

It was coach Nash Racela who announced Andre Paras' name.

Dad and former PBA star Benjie Paras couldn't resist sneaking into the Zoom frame of Andre's proud moment in his basketball career. The younger Paras' reaction to his father's playful attitude is just as priceless.

Check out his dagger look as dad tried to steal the show.

His younger brother, Kobe, also congratulated his kuya via an Instagram story, where the UP Maroon star filmed himself screaming his heart out to cheer for Andre.

Their mom, actress Jackie Forster, also celebrated her eldest son's milestone.

She uploaded her reaction on Instagram, thanking both the PBA and Blackwater, and urged Andre to continue the grind.

Andre replied with a short but sweet "Thanks mama," complete with heart emojis.