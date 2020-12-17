9 fun facts you need to know about triathlete-vlogger Aira 'Rang' Lopez

WHETHER IT'S about sports, lifestyle, fashion, or family, popular triathlete and vlogger Aira "Rang" Lopez always has some fascinating content on her YouTube channel.

You may know her as the athlete in the viral "Introduce Yourself" video.

But there's more to her content than that. There's rarely a dull moment with her clips exuding a genuine wholesomeness.

Here are some interesting facts about the 22-year-old.

She's tried out multiple sports before, well, multisport.

Before triathlon, she actually played numerous sports back in her elementary, high school, and college years. In a previous interview with SPIN.ph, Lopez revealed that she joined her high school's softball team. But even before that, she was also into volleyball and swimming. Now, of course, she's focused on swim, bike, and run.

In her first duathlon, her body couldn't handle running.

During her first official duathlon race in 2015, she collapsed after the run leg.

"It was Pilipinas duathlon. Na-excite ako masyado, binigla ko katawan ko tapos nawalan ako ng oxygen," she said. "Naisip ko pa non, baka hindi para sa akin 'tong sport na 'to. Pero, wala namang mawawala kung mag-try pa ako ulit."

Lopez shared she struggled to get back on her feet after the incident but she was never discouraged to try again.

From then on, you can find her consistently in the podium at the end of races.

She's the only sporty one among her siblings

Her personal enthusiasm and energetic nature paved way to her interest in sports. Hence, aside from her dad (who got into cycling) no one else is into sports among her family.

It's been that way for a long time.

"Since bata kasi ako, hindi talaga ako 'yung nasa loob lang ng bahay tapos manonood ng TV. Lagi akong naglalaro sa labas. Sa sports naman, wala talagang sporty sa'min. Talagang active lang ako, tapos si daddy nga nahilig sa cycling," she shared.

She wanted to be a PBA courtside reporter.

As a PBA fan, her dream is to become sa sportscaster or courtside reporter in the league. This is why she took up Mass Communication in Angeles University Foundation, Pampanga. Yes, the same AUF where the PBA bubble was held this year.

She has a crush on James Yap.

Rang has a huge crush on Rain or Shine's veteran forward Big Game James.

"'Yung family ko Ginebra fans talaga 'yan. Pero ako before, San Mig Coffee Mixers kasi sobrang crush ko talaga si James Yap," she revealed.

She's a newbie vlogger.

She only started vlogging January this year. But now, 12 months later, she already has 285,000-plus subscribers. Her favorite vlog to date is her birthday ride.

"Mahilig lang talaga ko mag-video tapos naisipan ko i-upload hanggang 'yung mga tao, nagko-comment na ng 'more', ganyan. So tinuloy ko lang, then tinry ko mag-vlog about cycling. 'Dun talaga nagsimula na dumami viewers ko," she said.

She loves eating rice.

As much as she keeps herself fit and active, Aira admitted eating was one of her non-negotiables. Hence, her go-to food after every spin is ulam and rice!

"I super love eating. Akala ng iba, I'm always on a diet pero never talaga, kasi motto ko in life, 'Work out so I can eat more'," Lopez said.

She's no longer a flight attendant.

She served as an FA in a Philippines-based airline for two years before she had to let go in March due to circumstances brought by the pandemic .

"I was once a flight attendant. Iba din talaga 'yung experience kasi you meet different people every day, you learn everyday. It's a test of patience na din. Hindi ko in-expect na dito ako mapupunta sa field na 'to," she said.

Sydney holds a special place in her heart.

Her favorite travel destination back when she still had those flight attendant perks? Sydney, Australia.

Not only was it a wonderful place to tour for her, but she also got to have a moment shared with her sister, Alou, who is also a cabin crew member.

