Ponggay Gaston, Rosie Rosier take their UAAP sepanx to Instagram Live

THE Kapitanas of Katipunan united on Instagram Live.

Ateneo Lady Eagles captain Ponggay Gaston and University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons Roselyn Rosier have found a way to entertain volleyball fans who miss seeing them, now that the current UAAP season has been brought to a halt by the global pandemic.

On Instagram Live, the two captains engaged in casual conversation that ranged from what they miss the most about volleyball to infamous lines from their coaches.

“It feels like forever,” the junior UP captain said as they comforted each other about how much they miss playing games.

Ponggay, on the other hand, said that what she yearns for the most is the bond she had with her teammates, especially off-court memories like eating out together and traveling with the Lady Eagles.

“We sometimes do Zoom meetings with the whole team. I was still hoping we will still play,” she said.

Being leaders and flagbearers of the whole team led them to also open up on how it's like being team captains of two competitive teams this season.

The 22–year-old Ateneo captain said: “My favorite thing about being a senior is meeting the rookies, kasi ikaw ‘yung magtuturo sa kanila [kung] paano mag-survive ng everyday life being a student-athlete.”

Roselyn added that while she did not expect she would be given the role of captain, she was nonetheless grateful for the chance to lead a committed and, more importantly, kind squad.

On the latter part of the live session, they talked about their favorite lines from their respective head coaches Oliver Almadro and Godfrey Okumu.

“Ako fave ko talaga from Coach O is ‘yung ‘pag iniwan ka na, ‘Wag mo nang balikan,'” Ponggay said, recalling the iconic moment that kept circulating on social media.

The UP Maroon captain added: “Ako, si coach kasi mahilig siya i-compare kami sa animals and it’s so funny, like ‘Oh, why are you crawling like a crocodile?’ Ganon.”

Fun times, and what a way to give their fans some much-needed comic relief. Meanwhile, University of Santo Tomas standout Eya Laure crashed their stream to comment that she’s willing to go live with them as well.

Shall we wait for another online crossover?

