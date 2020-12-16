This police officer used the money he received from Manny Pacquiao to help those in need

THIS is one cop who knows how to pay it forward.

Cavite police officer Carlo Romero made sure to share his blessings after surprisingly receiving cash from Senator Manny Pacquiao while on security duty in a relief operation in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

Only wanting to get a photo with the eight-division boxing champion while on a break, the corporal got more than he wished for as Pacquiao gave him P8,000.

But instead of using the money for his own needs, Romero bought relief goods that he distributed around Cavite the following days.

“Gusto ko lang mai-share at saka para malaman na rin ni sir Manny na hindi sa maling tao napunta yung perang ibinigay niya.”

Check out the full story in the video below: