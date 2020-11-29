LOOK: Abueva, Sangalang keep promise to visit pal Ronald Pascual post-bubble

CALVIN Abueva and Ian Sangalang lived up to their promise of paying a visit to pal and former teammate Ronald Pascual once they got out of the PBA bubble.

On Sunday night, Sangalang uploaded a post of the three, along with the caption "Pinatubo Trio."

This gang goes way back; key movers in San Sebastian College's glory days in the NCAA earlier this decade.

While Abueva and Sangalang have carved solid careers in the PBA, Pascual has fallen on hard times since falling out of the pro league in 2018. His brother Ronnel described him being in the “deepest, saddest stage of his life.”

Abueva recently capped his campaign in the PBA Philippine Cup after Phoenix Super LPG lost to TNT in the semifinals just Friday, allowing the reunion to be possible just days following the Fuel Masters’ exit.

Last week, he was in touch with Pascual through a phone call as Phoenix plunged into their first-ever semifinals appearance, which eventually led to a gallant exit after losing to TnT in five games.

