OFWs are the inspiration behind Matthew Wright's breakout bubble game

ON STAT lines alone, Matthew Wright is the PBA bubble's most valuable player.

The numbers are undeniable. He remained on top of his game throughout the whole elimination round all the way to the quarterfinals, leading the league with 39.5 statistical points while steering Phoenix to second seed.

Just this weekend, Wright broke the heart of a tough Magnolia side, 89-88, sinking a three-point killer with just 9.8 seconds left on Saturday night to give the Fuel Masters a shot at the semifinals — and a strong chance to the All-Filipino title.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

The 29-year-old forward knows that the job's not done yet.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"It's a good accomplishment considering nobody expected it. But we're not satisfied with that. We still have to prove ourselves," he told SPIN Life.

Even the Fuel Masters themselves did not see it coming. After all, the team had to hammer out a quick rebuilding just weeks prior to the opening of the conference as they let go of former head coach Louie Alas and promoted then-assistant coach Topex Robinson to the top spot.

And then, of course, there was Calvin Abueva's much-awaited reinstatement.

PHOENIX RISING PHOENIX RISING

Wright gave credit where credit is due: to the coaching staff and his eager teammates.

"It is mostly due to coach Topex and his influence on us. He brought a change in mindset amd gave us more confidence. The addition of coach Jamike [Jarin] has also helped big time. I've grown as a player and my teammates trust me more and vice versa," said the Super LPG team captain.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: jerome ascaño

While statistics and plays attest to his hard work on the court, something more intangible powers the Filipino-Canadian's standout game: FLOTG, or 'for love of the game.'

That has always been his underlying principle.

"I just play solely for the love and respect of the game. Basketball has brought me to [parts] of the world I've never dreamed of going. I owe my life to this game and that's what drives me every day," he shared.

Continue reading below ↓

Before getting drafted in the PBA in 2016, Wright graced a couple of international squads, from his collegiate team in St. Bonaventure in New York, to the Westsports Malaysia Dragons, as well as Quimper in France.

He's a journeyman — tethered only to his love for the game.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

But the situation inside the bubble is unlike anything he's ever faced before. But he likens it to the experience OFWs go through every day.

"I cope by staying level-headed. I maintain my communication with my family via FaceTime, and I'm just reminded everyday that life could be much harder than this. OFWs face this on a daily basis and are gone longer, so I draw inspiration from them," he continued.

More hopeful than ever to give the franchise its first championship berth, Wright aims to inspire "anyone who watches my game, especially the youth," he said.

Wright added, "It’s the best job in the world and I just enjoy the challenge and competition."

grit in his final outing inside the PBA bubble, topscoring his squad with 23 points against Terrafirm Dyip.

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.