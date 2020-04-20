PH foil fencer Maxine Esteban raises over P300,000 in frontline fundraiser

IN the absence of sports, what's a national athlete to do?

For Filipina foil fencer Maxine Esteban, the answer is simple: Help raise over P300,000 for health frontliners in a donation drive.

Esteban is the latest in a long and amazing list of athletes who have pitched in to help out frontliners.

The 19-year-old athlete, who was part of the Philippine foil team, thought of a way to serve the country even in the absence of sports during this pandemic lockdown.

And what better way to do it than lending a hand to the nation's MVPs?

“Well, at first I wanted to make my break productive. I really thought of how I can do my part as a Filipino citizen and as a national athlete to help out our frontliners," she said. “"I feel like the youth has to actively participate and take part in helping the government find ways to reach out to the medical frontliners and the affected communities."

A few weeks ago, Esteban, together with her sisters, set up a fundraiser called “A Small Thing Goes A Long Way.” In less than two weeks, funds collected reached up to P339,000.

People also donated 50 pieces of COVID-19 Uratex pillows and 92 bottles of alcohol.

Some of the beneficiary facilities of Esteban's initiative are University of Santo Tomas Hospital, University of the East Ramon Magsaysay Hospital, National Children’s Hospital, and some communities in San Juan City.

The Ateneo varsity occasionally posts updates on the fundraising on her personal Instagram account to be transparent to her donors.

She also said that it was the country’s top female weightlifter, Hidilyn Diaz who inspired her to create her own drive, knowing that she has resources and connections.

"I was really surprised because I saw Ate Hidilyn raise funds, also that is why I started one as well. So I was surprised when I saw my friends donating a lot and some people I don't even know," she shared.

Hence, donations are still open and ongoing.

