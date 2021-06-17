Being a dad is his greatest victory, says CJ Perez, who never met his own father

FOR THE longest time in his young career, CJ Perez has proven to be a dynamic all-around player. But his favorite role is nowhere near the four corners of a basketball court.

Instead, it is inside their home, where he takes on the responsibility of being a good father to his two daughters, and a loving husband to his wife, Sienna.

"Best feeling 'yung uuwi ka after ng practice or game, tapos makikita mo sila. After a long day na hindi ka nila nakita, 'pag-uwi mo, excited sila lagi," the San Miguel guard told SPIN Life.

His family provides the fuel for his hardcourt motivation. Who can forget that moment at the Leo Awards when the newly minted 2019 PBA Rookie of the Year held his daughter in one hand as he accepted the award?

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

As best as he can, Perez juggles being a hands-on father to Ciana Tanisha, 2, and nine-month-old Teyana Laquisha, alongside being a professional basketball player.

"Happy father and husband ako. Syempre, 'pag nabibigay ko ang mga bagay na kailangan nila, isang fulfilling role 'yon para sa akin," he said. "Having these three beautiful women sa buhay ko, sobrang blessed ako kasi maraming nagbago sa akin simula nung dumating sila, marami akong natutunan."

Growing up, the Pangasinan native, who was born of a Filipina mother, never had the chance to meet his dad.

But he doesn't feel that a part of him was ever missing.

"Kahit wala 'yung father ko, hindi nagkulang sa pag-aalaga ang mother ko, pati ang lolo at lola ko. Kinaya nilang palakihin ako nang maayos. Hindi marangya pero blessed na nandon sila," remarked CJ.

Continue reading below ↓

Still, he wanted to give his children what he never had when he was growing up.

"Responsible father ako ngayon sa mga anak ko kasi gusto ko iparanas sa kanila 'yung aruga ng pagiging father and husband. Nagagampanan ko 'yon kahit na marami akong kailangan gawin," he said.

His wife can also attest to that. Multiple times, she has bared in previous interviews that CJ never failed to attend to his "girl dad" duties.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Sienna shared: "Hindi ko nararamdaman na busy siya kasi bumabawi talaga siya sa amin. Lagi siya 'yung nag-aalaga pag may ginagawa ako kasi wala naman kaming yaya. Talagang kaming dalawa lang."

As any father would tell you, the most challenging for Perez is when he has to be away from his family. Especially during the pandemic. Technology can only do so much, but it eased the pangs of separation.

"[Pinakamahirap] sa'kin 'yung wala ako sa tabi nila, like nung bubble, and bubble training. Pero buti na lang, may videocall para makausap ko pa rin sila," the 27-year-old said.

Continue reading below ↓

When his on-court duty calls, he can only see his family through his phone. Still, even through that small screen, he draws from a deep well of inspiration.

"Kaya motivated ako every game and practice kasi alam ko para sakanila 'yung ginagawa ko, hindi lang para sa akin," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.