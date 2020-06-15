Jervy Cruz extends help to 'PISTON 6' jeepney drivers

PBA veteran Jervy Cruz is one of the consistent few in a long list of athletes voluntarily lending a helping hand in a time of COVID-19.

Together with his family, the University of Santo Tomas graduate occasionally does outreach programs and donates food packs to health and street frontliners and the homeless.

One of their family’s most recent efforts was reaching out to six mostly elderly members of jeepney drivers and operators' group PISTON (collectively called the "PISTON 6"), who were arrested for staging a protest in Caloocan City.

As seen in a photo posted by Jervy on his Instagram account this weekend, they gave out sacks of rice to give additional assistance to the jeepney drivers who lost their main source of income during this pandemic.

According to the Northport forward, this was made possible with the help of journalist and co-Thomasian Doland Castro and a generous friend, Allen Javier.

“Nakapag-reach out kami sa PISTON 6 dahil sa tulong kaibigan kong si Allen na kaibigan naman ni Doland. Si Doland ang tumulong sa'min nang malaki para maihatid ko ‘yung simpleng tulong ko para sa kanila. Alam ko kasi kung gaano kahirap ang buhay nila ngayong panahon ng pandemya,” he told SPIN Life.

Also last weekend, his wife celebrated her birthday during quarantine, conducting relief operations for the stranded OFWs in Villamor Airbase in Pasay City.

In this way, the family can give back the blessing they have been constantly receiving. According to Jervy, even the smallest of help can change lives.

“Sobrang sarap sa pakiramdam ng tumutulong ka sa kapwa mo na mas nangangailangan. Kaya kaysa maghanda kami, mas gusto na lang naming magbigay tulong kahit simpleng pakain lang, kahit walang occasion, basta may nangangailangan, tutulong kami,” said the 6-foot-4 big man.

With his efforts noticed by a few people following his generous journey, he hopes to inspire others to also lend a helping hand.

“’Yung pagtulong namin ngayong pandemic sana magbigay inspiration at pa-gasa sa mga tao, kahit sino pwedeng tumulong kahit na through maliit na bagay lang.”