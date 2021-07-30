Dad's visit boosts Ponggay Gaston's spirits inside volleyball bubble

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Even from a distance, Ponggay Gaston appreciated her father visiting the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) bubble.

Just a simple glimpse at Games and Amusement Board consultant Fritz watching her game is enough to make the outside hitter feel that her sacrifice being away from her family for two months was worth it.

“Nag-inspire siya sa akin, of course, kasi siyempre nami-miss ko rin yung family ko,” said Ponggay shortly after their four set victory over BaliPure on Friday.

“Seeing him here today it made me happy to see him and it made me really miss my family, especially my dog.”

Seeing her dad inspired Ponggay Gaston even more

After two months, the Gastons finally saw each other at the PCV Socio-Civic and Cultural Center with Ponggay and the Flying Titans battling the Water Defenders.

Fritz, who was a former PBA player and Philippine women’s basketball team head coach, graced the PVL bubble with GAB Chairman Baham Mitra and fellow consultant Oliver Gan on Thursday and Friday to ensure all the health and safety protocols are being followed.

“All of us (players). I think we haven't seen our family for almost two months na since the bubble started. We haven't seen them in so long,” she said.

They were not able to approach each other due to the limits of strict bubble.

But seeing her dad again is already enough to inspire the Ateneo standout as she finished with nine points and provided the energy to help Choco Mucho in staying unbeaten for five matches.

Ponggay misses her family so much but their sacrifices of being away to their families make her stronger and more motivated to give her best every game.

“Inspiration siya for me siyempre to do my best for the people at home,” she said.

