PBA journeyman Allein Maliksi learns to take every trade in stride

NOW on his fifth team in eight years as a PBA player, Allein Maliksi feels like he’s starting afresh again.

Picked eighth overall in the 2011 rookie draft by Barako Bull, Maliksi was traded to Ginebra just three months after the draft, returned to Barako in January 2013, before he was traded again to Star (now Magnolia).

Four year later, he found himself on the move again to Blackwater before being traded again to the Meralco Bolts just a few months ago.

Maliksi is not complaining.

“It’s all part of your career as a basketball player so just take it professionally,” Maliksi told SPIN Life. “It’s a new beginning, new chapter of your career, new opportunity na makapag-champion ulit so ‘yun ang mga nilu-look forward ko.”

He continued: “Always positive lang sa lahat ng nangyayari kasi there’s always positive sa mga nangyayari sa career mo or sa buhay mo, ‘di ba?”

Meralco, Maliksi’s current team, is eying a trip to the finals and hopefully the team’s first championship.

“Syempre gusto namin makapag-champion so we need to take care [of] itong semis, bago kami maka-finals,” he said.

For the former University of Santo Tomas standout, he remains professional through and through, despite the roller-coaster ride of his post-collegiate career.

“For me naman I just need to do my job, I just need to do my role sa team. Tumulong sa team na makapanalo, tumulong sa team na makakuha ng first championship,” he said.

“Pero wala ka naman dapat patunayan sa sarili mo, kailangan mo lang gawin ‘yung trabaho mo. ‘Yun ang pinaka-best na perspective ko sa mga nangyayari,” he added.