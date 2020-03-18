People

It's MVP with an assist: MPIC to donate 4k liters of alcohol, advance employees' 13th month pay

by spin.ph staff
1 Hour ago

MVP has entered the arena.

Meralco Bolts, NLEX Road Warriors, and TNT Katropa owner, and yes, chairman of Metro Pacific Investment Corporation (MPIC) Manny V. Pangilinan announced on Twitter that he would be donating an "initial" 4,000 liters of alcohol for government and MPIC hospitals.

Hospitals within the MPIC group include Makati Medical Center, Cardinal Santos in San Juan, Asian Hospital, among many others.

Continue reading below ↓

According to the website of Roxas Holdings Inc., which will supply the donated alcohol, Pangilinan is the company's vice chairman. His Hong Kong-based conglomerate, First Pacific, is the majority owner of the refinery.

In addition, the chairman emeritus of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas also announced that employees of his companies PLDT, Smart, and Meralco would already receive their 13th month bonus in full.

Vacations and sick leaves, he said, would not be consumed, and salaries will continue to be paid out in this time of pandemic.

Continue reading below ↓

Pangilinan is the latest business tycoon to announce amelioration and donation efforts this week, after Ramon S. Ang, Fernando Zobel de Ayala, Hans Sy, as well as Lance Y. Gokongwei's Gokongwei Brothers Foundation and JG Summit Group.

Get the latest stories on COVID-19.
All you need to know from your trusted Summit Media network. Sign up here for regular updates delivered to your mailbox.
The email address you entered is invalid.
Thank you for signing up. We'll send updates directly to your inbox!
Read Next
read more stories about:
Recommended Videos
Sorry, no results found for
Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again