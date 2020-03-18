It's MVP with an assist: MPIC to donate 4k liters of alcohol, advance employees' 13th month pay

MVP has entered the arena.

Meralco Bolts, NLEX Road Warriors, and TNT Katropa owner, and yes, chairman of Metro Pacific Investment Corporation (MPIC) Manny V. Pangilinan announced on Twitter that he would be donating an "initial" 4,000 liters of alcohol for government and MPIC hospitals.

Hospitals within the MPIC group include Makati Medical Center, Cardinal Santos in San Juan, Asian Hospital, among many others.

According to the website of Roxas Holdings Inc., which will supply the donated alcohol, Pangilinan is the company's vice chairman. His Hong Kong-based conglomerate, First Pacific, is the majority owner of the refinery.

In addition, the chairman emeritus of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas also announced that employees of his companies PLDT, Smart, and Meralco would already receive their 13th month bonus in full.

Vacations and sick leaves, he said, would not be consumed, and salaries will continue to be paid out in this time of pandemic.

Pangilinan is the latest business tycoon to announce amelioration and donation efforts this week, after Ramon S. Ang, Fernando Zobel de Ayala, Hans Sy, as well as Lance Y. Gokongwei's Gokongwei Brothers Foundation and JG Summit Group.