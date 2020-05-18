Pandemic pause leaves Nesthy Petecio yearning to get back in the ring

STRANDED in Baguio for two months and counting, Filipina world class boxer Nesthy Petecio has no other choice but to continue training for a hoped-for a redemption match, as she still tries her luck for an Olympics slot.

The 28-year-old was supposed to be competing in the World Boxing Qualification Tournament this May in Paris, but the competition was postponed in line with global pandemic protocols.

Nesthy, however, has been working the mitts in the corners of her room. And with Baguio now implementing general community quarantine, the boxing pride of the Philippines is hopeful that her training setup improves.

“Hopefully, ngayong GCQ maka-training na ng maayos dahil noon sa ECQ, hirap magtraining dahil ang daming bawal. Sobrang excited po ako makapag-training,” she told SPIN Life.

The Paris competition has not announced a new schedule yet, but Nesthy would like to make sure she’s ready, come what may.

She would have gone home to Davao but she was in Baguio when lockdown was imposed over Luzon. But she's keeping her spirits up.

”Pakiramdam ko ngayon, first time ko maglalaro ulit dahil sa tagal na natigil sa laro. Excited lang po talaga ko, alive and kicking,” she continued.

While in Baguio, she also said that her team closely follows the LGU’s protocols as they continue to hope for the situation to get better so they could finally get back on track.

“Same pa rin, may schedule pa rin ng paglabas ang bawat barangay,” she said.

Nesthy also left a reminder in a webinar conducted by the Philippine Olympic Committee on Saturday: “Sumunod muna tayo hanggang maging okay po, kasi para naman po sa pamilya natin 'to, hindi po para sa sarili natin. Sa pangkalahatan po 'to. Parang makalaro na din po kami, maka-training na po kami nang maayos, kasi, totoo po, grabe na. Gigil na gigil na po yung katawan ko na bumalik sa training.”

