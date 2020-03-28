SENATOR and boxing great Manny Pacquiao disclosed he’s been tested negative of the coronavirus, but nonetheless remains on home quarantine after being exposed to fellow Senator Koko Pimentel, who was found positive for COVID-19.

The 41-year-old Pacquiao said he has been on home quarantine since attending a special session of the Senate last March 23.

At the same time, he tested negative of the coronavirus through a Rapid Testing Kit given to him by friends from South Korea.

“Huwag po kayong mag-alala. Gamit ang rapid testing kit na approved sa Korea, ako po ay nag-negatibo. Hindi pa approved ng FDA dito, pero yan po ang ginagamit sa Korea,” said Pacquiao in a statement provided on Saturday by his media liason Aquiles Zonio, which SPIN.ph got hold of.

In as much as he’s being urged to undergo testing at RITM (Research Institute for Tropical Medicine), the only eight-time world boxing champion refused to do so.

“Naniniwala po kasi ako na marami tayong Persons Under Investigation (PUI) na dapat unahin pagdating sa testing,” said Pacquiao.

Pacquiao came out in the open after officials of Barangay Dasmarinas headed by Rossana Hwang, asked Pacquiao and his family to undergo quarantine after hosting a PDP-Laban fellowship dinner on March 4 at his residence, a video of which has gone viral after Pimentel was seen present during the affair.

“You have been identified as Person Under Monitoring (PUM) after the picture of you and Koko Pimentel in your house seen partying together went viral,” read the letter Hwang sent to the senator.

But Pacquiao said he already practiced self-quarantine even before Hwang issued the letter to him.

“Nais ko pong linawin na bago ko pa man natanggap ang sulat mula kay Barangay Captaing Rosanna Hwang, nakapag-simula na akong mag-home quarantine.

Staying at home, according to Pacquiao made him miss the official turnover of testing kits donated by close friend Jack Ma to the Manny Pacquiao Foundation on Friday.

“Excited pa naman sana ako sa turn-over ng 57,600 testing kits mula sa aking kaibigan na si Jack Ma para sa Manny Pacquiao Foundation ngunit minabuti kong manatili sa bahay,” he stressed.

He lamented that some of his colleagues in the Senate have tested positive for the coronavirus and since he had contact with them, Pacquiao is aware that he’s considered as a PUM.

Pacquiao said he hasn’t been experiencing any symptoms of the virus.

“Sa kasalukuyan wala po akong nararamdaman na anumang sintomas. Ibang usapan na po kung meron akong kakaibang nararamdaman sa aking katawan,” he said. “Ibang usapan na po kung meron akong kakaibang nararamdaman sa aking katawan

“Once I experience symptoms, I am willing to undergo swab testing for the sake of my family and my country. But I will go through the regular procedure.

Despite just being home, the senator is still trying to find ways to help raise needed medical supplies especially for those in the frontlines.

“Patuloy po akong maghahanap paraan upang makatulong sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na sa ating mga magigiting na frontliners. Marami pa pong test kits at medical supplies na darating na magagamit ng ating mga health workers sa buong bansa. Magkakaroon din po ng allocation ang DOH Regional Centers sa Visayas at Mindanao,” said Pacquiao.

In ending, the boxing legend said it is still imperative for the Filipino people to work hand-in-hand with the government.

“Hinihikayat ko ang lahat na makipagtulungan sa ating pamahalaan. Gawin po natin ang nararapat. Patuloy din po tayong magdasal at manalig sa Panginoon. Sa kanya po tayo humugot ng lakas at pag-asa. Malalampasan natin itong pagsubok, mga kababayan. Tiwala lang,” said the senator.

